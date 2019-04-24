Great Lakes gun violence report

A new Violence Policy Center (VPC) report released recently offers an overview of lethal gun violence in the Great Lakes states of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin.
The study, Gun Violence in the Great Lakes States, draws from VPC studies released in 2018 as well as additional research focusing on the region, and offers for each state information on: overall gun death (suicides, homicides, and unintentional deaths); homicide; suicide; black homicide victimization; females killed by males in the context of lethal domestic violence; and, examples (often with detailed narratives) of non-self defense killings involving concealed handgun permit holders for the years 2016, 2017, and 2018.
VPC Executive Director Josh Sugarmann states, “Although the pro-gun logjam that has stymied progress on the federal level has begun to buckle, the greatest opportunity for change today remains on the state level. Good data leads to good policy, and it’s our hope that the information contained in this report will aid advocates, organizations, and policymakers as they work in support of effective gun violence prevention measures.”
Among the findings included in the report:
Information for Gun Violence in the Great Lakes States is drawn from VPC publications, ongoing research projects, and additional research, including: Gun Deaths: State by State; Black Homicide Victimization in the Great Lakes States: An Analysis of 2015 Homicide Data; When Men Murder Women—The Great Lakes States: An Analysis of 2016 Homicide Data; and, non-self defense killings involving private citizens with concealed carry permit holders from the VPC’s ongoing Concealed Carry Killers project.
