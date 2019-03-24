Grand Traverse bike, sail tour

Pedal scenic Leelanau trail, experience the vineyards and wineries … then sail back.

Grand Traverse Bike Tours is a year-round activity-based tour company located in Suttons Bay.

Offering visitors unique wine tasting experiences through their popular Leelanau Wine Trail Bike Tour, and Cycle the Vineyard Tour.

This summer, Grand Traverse Bike Tours is partnering with Inland Seas Education Association and Shady Lane Winery to offer their new much anticipated Bike & Sail Tour.

This tour captures the best that Traverse City and Northern Michigan have to offer, it is truly a Pure Michigan experience!

The Tour starts off by pedaling along the scenic Leelanau Trail. We will stop along the way to enjoy Shady Lane Wines while overlooking the vineyards. Then continuing on the trail to Traverse City, where we set sail back with Chef Bryon Figaroa on board serving dinner of local cuisine paired with local wines.

“I have dreamed of offering this experience since the day we opened 7 years ago”, says Grand Traverse Bike Tours Owner Nick Wierzba. “This tour combines the best of everything Traverse City has to offer: local wines, the vineyard views, sailing the Grand Traverse Bay, fresh local cuisine and connecting it all by bike!”

Bike and Sail will take place on Saturdays: Saturday, June 22, August 3, August 17 and September 21, 2019. The tour runs from 1 pm – 7:30 pm. Tickets for the day-long guided tour are $195 per person. Tour Includes: professionally guided tour, bike & helmet rental, guided wine tasting at Shady Lane Cellars, 2-3 hour sail along Grand Traverse Bay aboard Inland Seas 77’ Gaff Rigged Tall Ship Schooner, gourmet dinner with chef Bryon Figaroa, wine & craft beer on the Schooner Sailboat, as well as van support (Roadside assistance, wine purchase pickup and gear transport).

This adventure begins at our shop in Suttons Bay. Lead by our knowledgeable local guides, we embark down the paved scenic trail passing farms, orchards, and vineyards along the way. About halfway into our journey, we make a detour at Shady Lane Cellars for a guided wine tasting paired with chef-selected charcuterie & cheese. Following our pleasant detour, we hop back on our bikes for our last leg into Traverse City. Arriving at the pier, we have a moment to change and get ready for our sail back. As we set sail back to Suttons Bay, we toast to the day with local wine & craft beer. Dinner on board the SV Inland Seas will be hosted by renowned local chef, Bryon Figaroa of FIG’s restaurant in Lake Leelanau. Chef Fig will mesmerize your taste buds with an artfully paired farm to table meal on board the ship. The tour will finish back in Suttons Bay after the two-hour sail along the Grand Traverse Bay.

Tickets for Bike & Sail can be purchased online at www.grandtraversebiketours.com, or by calling the store at (231) 421-6815.

This event is for adults ages 21 and older and will require ID verification at the winery. Tour attendees should wear casual athletic clothing with the option to bring a change of clothes, light jacket or windbreaker, along with anything else you desire for your sail back.

Grand Traverse Bike Tours is housed in the Suttons Bay Bike shop right off of M-22 in downtown Suttons Bay and is a year-round shop featuring a full line of retail and rental bikes, paddleboards as well as winter weather rental equipment and gear.

