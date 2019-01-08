Gov. Whitmer signs equal pay directive

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer today signed Executive Directive 2019-10 aimed at securing equal pay for equal …

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer today signed Executive Directive 2019-10 aimed at securing equal pay for equal work for State of Michigan Employees.

“It’s pretty simple, women deserve equal pay for equal work,” said Whitmer. “Women in Michigan earn 78 cents for every dollar men make for doing the same job, and it’s time for that to change.”

This executive directive prohibits state agencies and departments from inquiring about a job applicant’s current or previous salaries until a conditional offer of employment, including proposed compensation, is made. Further, it prohibits retrieval of the same information by searching public records or databases.

Asking job applicants about their salary histories can inappropriately perpetuate the gender wage gap by enabling prospective employers to offer lower salaries to women than they otherwise would.

“This is not just a women’s issue, it’s an economic issue that hurts working families,” Whitmer added. “This is about doing what’s right.”

State policies and procedures should require compensation based on the nature of work performed and services provided, and not be differentiated due to gender.

Equality and Inclusion Officers created by Executive Directive 2019-9 and signed by the governor are required to educate employees about this executive directive and report any complaints to the state’s chief compliance officer.

View the executive directive below: