Gov. Whitmer signs bills into law

This week, Governor Whitmer signed House Bills 4731, 4485, and 4412, as well as Senate Bills 255 and 530 in to law.

House Bill 4731 designates a portion of Highway M-53 to the fallen SOC Jason R. Freiwald and will be named the “SOC Jason R. Freiwald Memorial Highway”. The bill is sponsored by Representative Jeff Yaroch, R-Richmond.

House Bill 4485 designates a portion of Highway M-53 to the fallen Steven J. Szymanski and will be named the “Marine Lance Corporal Steven J. Szymanski Memorial Highway”. The bill is sponsored by Representative Annette Glenn, R-Midland.

House Bill 4412 prohibits dispensing or selling any drugs containing dextromethorphan (DXM) to a minor. The bill amends the Public Health Code of 1978, PA 368, and requires the person selling the drug product containing the DXM product to require a proof of age. The bill is sponsored by Representative Bronna Kahle, R-Adrian.

Senate Bill 255 changes the law that requires an owner or operator of a portable air pollution equipment to notify the Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy at least 10 days in advance via postal mail to allow them to notify EGLE 5 days in advance electronically. The bill is sponsored by Senator Kim LaSata, R-Bainbridge Township.