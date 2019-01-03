BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
January 3, 2019 - Gov. Whitmer seeks AG review of Line 5 legislation
January 3, 2019 - Petoskey Audubon program Jan. 8
January 3, 2019 - Boyne Police reports Dec. 10-16
January 2, 2019 - ICYMI – Gov. Whitmer’s and Lt. Gov. Gilchrist’s inaugural addresses
January 2, 2019 - Snyder signs 46 laws, vetoes 11

Gov. Whitmer seeks AG review of Line 5 legislation

— January 3, 2019

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has requested a legal opinion from Attorney General Dana Nessel regarding the constitutionality of the recent Enbridge Line 5 pipeline legislation and the new Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority created by outgoing governor, Rick Snyder.

Log in to see Whitmer’s letter to the Attorney General.

“Resolving any legal uncertainty regarding PA 359, the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority and action taken by the authority is necessary to assure that we can take all action necessary to protect the Great Lakes, protect our drinking water and protect Michigan jobs,” Whitmer said. “I pledged to take action on the Line 5 pipeline on day one as governor, and I am holding true to that campaign promise.”

