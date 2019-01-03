Gov. Whitmer seeks AG review of Line 5 legislation

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has requested a legal opinion from Attorney General Dana Nessel regarding the …

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has requested a legal opinion from Attorney General Dana Nessel regarding the constitutionality of the recent Enbridge Line 5 pipeline legislation and the new Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority created by outgoing governor, Rick Snyder.

“Resolving any legal uncertainty regarding PA 359, the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority and action taken by the authority is necessary to assure that we can take all action necessary to protect the Great Lakes, protect our drinking water and protect Michigan jobs,” Whitmer said. “I pledged to take action on the Line 5 pipeline on day one as governor, and I am holding true to that campaign promise.”