Gov. Whitmer orders flags lowered for 9/11

Featured

Free

News

Region/State Boyne City Gazette 42

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and …

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and on all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 to remember those who lost their lives during the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.

“We will never forget the thousands of Americans who lost their lives, including the first responders who put their lives on the line to save thousands more,” Whitmer said. “Despite the tremendous adversity that our country faced during those attacks, we came together as a nation to prove that love is stronger than hate.”

The State of Michigan honors Patriot Day by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Thursday, September 12, 2019.