Gov. creates ed. advisory council

Today Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2019-9 to create the Governor’s Educator Advisory Council within the Michigan Department of Education, which will consist of 15 voting members appointed by the governor and include individuals representing various roles in Michigan’s public education system, including the Michigan Teacher of the Year.
The Governor’s Educator Advisory Council will advise the governor and make recommendations for legislation relevant to Michigan’s public education system.
“Michigan’s educators are on the front lines in classrooms every day working to make sure our kids can get a great public education,” said Whitmer. “By creating the Educator Advisory Council, we can finally give them a seat at the table so they can help develop public school policies that willhelp our students get the skills they need to compete for good-paying jobs and thrive right here in Michigan.”
The Governor’s Educator Advisory Council will be responsible for:
Educators who are interested in seeking an appointment to the Council may apply online atwww.michigan.gov/appointments. The deadline for applications is April 19, 2019.
Executive Order 2019-9 is effective upon filing.
