Good Samaritan dinner/fundraiser

Good Samaritan family services is hosting a Spaghetti Dinner on Monday March 25 at the Ellsworth Elementary School from 5 to 7 p.m.

The proceeds from his event will go toward our emergency assistance fund.

The need for helping with propane has almost passed.

Soon we will be hearing from people who need help avoiding electricity shut-offs.

Help us help your neighbors by supporting this fundraiser.

please call Pastor Dave at (231) 350-6533 for more information.

Featured photo by Angele J. | Pexels.com