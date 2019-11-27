GLE supports classroom technology

Great Lakes Energy recently helped 22 classrooms implement technology-based programs in their schools. A total of $29,932 in grants were awarded in November …

Great Lakes Energy recently helped 22 classrooms implement technology-based programs in their schools.

A total of $29,932 in grants were awarded in November to schools that educate children of Great Lakes Energy (GLE) members. The grants help implement innovative projects up to a maximum of $2,000 per school district. Projects submitted typically fall beyond the scope of school budgets.

A record total of 91 applications arrived this year. They were evaluated according to published standards by a panel of volunteer employee judges from various departments at GLE. School names and districts were hidden during the evaluation process to allow for judging based on project merit and quality of the application submitted.

Grants awarded for the 2019-2020 school year bring the total to just over $187,392 for 127 projects since GLE launched its classroom grant program in 2012.

A Montague High School teacher whose project was selected for a grant advised, “I have been doing my best to stay afloat this year in terms of managing fundraising for my classroom, and at times the pressure has weighed on me. I am so thankful for organizations like yours that can help make the dreams I have for my classroom come true.”

These schools received classroom grants for the 2019-2020 school year:

Boyne City Middle School, $825 for Lego Robotics Kits

Boyne Falls Public School, $1,733.82 for ELMO document cameras and microscope adapters

Concord Academy – Boyne, Boyne City, $200 for green screen equipment

Daisy Brook Elementary, Fremont, $1,500 for Cue Robots and coding curriculum on Fire Kindle tablet

East Elementary, Coopersville, $1,500 for Bee Bots

Ellsworth Community School, $1,785.64 for technology to teach engineering design

Foster Elementary, Ludington, $156 for Osmo Learning Kits

Fremont High School, $500 for audio books

G.T. Norman Elementary School, Reed City, $250 for STEAM materials

Gaylord High School, $2,000 for Anatomy in Clay Models

Grant Elementary School, $2,000 for Coding in the Classroom Program

Grayling High School, $1,979.70 for Raspberry Pi and Sensor Kits

Inland Lakes Secondary School, $1,799.99 for laser engraving technology

Johannesburg-Lewiston Elementary & Middle Schools, $2,000 for Dash Robot and Bee Bots

John R. Rodger Elementary School, Bellaire, $964 for FOSS Next Generation materials

Kalkaska High School, $900 for Pascal “Sparks”

Ludington High School, $1,585 for Robotics Safety Program

McBain Middle School, $2,000 for Ozobot EVO Robots

Montague High School, $1,950 for composting facility

Newaygo High School, $899.98 for Canon EOS Rebel cameras

Pine River Middle School, LeRoy, $1,787.75 for Micro:bits & GiggleBot Kit

Walkerville Public Schools, $1,615.96 for iPads for video interviews and STEM projects

Online applications for the 2020-2021 school year open in September 2020. To learn more, visit gtlakes.com.