GLE People Fund grants $94,175 to local groups

Thanks to Great Lakes Energy members who support the cooperative’s People Fund program, 28 grants were awarded in October to local community nonprofit organizations. Since the program’s inception in 1999, organizations have received over $3.6 million in People Fund grants.

The People Fund Board of Directors awarded $94,175.91 in grants during October to the organizations listed below throughout western and northern Michigan and a total of $228,481.55 for 2019.

Milton Township, Kewadin: $6,000 to convert two tennis courts to eight pickleball courts . Rapid City Area Food Pantry/Torch Lake AG Church, Rapid City: $4,874 to purchase a commercial refrigerator and freezer with the recommendation to shop locally. Michelson Memorial United Methodist – Quilt Group, Grayling: $400 for quilt materials such as fabric, batting, and thread. Cheboygan County Habitat for Humanity, Cheboygan: $1,000 for technology upgrades. NW Michigan Habitat for Humanity, Harbor Springs: $5,000 for renovation of a new building. Beaver Island Historical Society, Beaver Island: $5,000 for renovating and expanding the print shop museum. Bellaire High School Student Activities, Bellaire: $1,000 for fabric for students to make blankets for donations to local groups. Wawatam Area Senior Citizens, Inc., Mackinaw City: $4,130 for repair to walk in cooler. Crawford Ausable Day Care, Inc., Grayling: $2,000 for furniture, materials, etc. for infant/toddler program. The Salvation Army, Petoskey: $2,820.01 to replace 100 folding chairs. Banks Township Historical Society, Ellsworth: $6,000 to upgrade the historic stone house and to make it handicap accessible. Camp Quality Michigan, Boyne City: $2,079.30 to fund campers at North Camp in Luther. Charlevoix Ministerial Association, Charlevoix: $2,500 for assistance to people in need. CS Lewis Festival, Petoskey: $1,000 for books for a writer’s workshop. Ludington Senior Center, Ludington: $2,929 for four computers and software. Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association, Ludington: $1,500 for an educational activity installation. Pathfinder Community Library, Baldwin: $5,000 for a handicapped accessible door. Custer Area Fire Department Auxiliary, Custer: $1,000 for six pairs of structural fire boots. Luther Fire District No. 1, Luther: $2,109 for a rescue raft. Reed City District Library, Reed City: $5,104 for computers and monitors. Grub 2 Go – Osceola Children’s Council, Marion: $5,000 for food for school children. Hollister Senior Center, Baldwin: $5,020.40 for flooring replacement. Grant Township Fire and Rescue, Manistee: $2,815.38 for rescue equipment. Optimist Club of Shelby, Shelby: $10,000 for new roof coating for their building. Trinity Lutheran Church Community Food Pantry, New Era: partial funding for $1,250 for new flooring in their building. Timothy C. Hauenstein Reynolds Township Library, Howard City: $1,644.82 to purchase STEM kits. Project Hope of NE Allegan County, Dorr: $4,000 for personal care items for their food pantry. Christian Neighbors SE, Plainwell: $3,000 to purchase food for their pantry.

The People Fund is supported by the voluntary contributions of Great Lakes Energy members who allow their electric cooperative to round up their bill each month to the next dollar. It averages 50 cents a month.

“Cooperatives have a unique opportunity to have a significant impact in the communities they serve,” says President/CEO Bill Scott. “By allowing members to round up their bill, Great Lakes Energy serves as the conduit between them and their communities to have a positive and lasting impact.”

Great Lakes Energy members can enroll in the People Fund by calling 1-888-485-2537 or visiting gtlakes.com. All funds collected from members go toward grants.

Nonprofit organizations in the Great Lakes Energy service area can request a grant application online at gtlakes.com/grant-application-request. The next grant application deadline is April 15, 2020.