Girls encouraged to join Cybersecurity competition

The cybersecurity industry is one of the fastest growing professions in the country, with the demand for skilled candidates outpacing the current supply.

There is also a large gender gap in the workplace where only 11 percent of cybersecurity professionals are women.

In Michigan, at least 10 high school girls will each get $500 scholarships to help them pay for college.