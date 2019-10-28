Get your gun raffle tickets!

The annual Fall Rifle Raffle, sponsored by the East Jordan Lions Club …

Get your tickets now!

Get your tickets now!

The annual Fall Rifle Raffle, sponsored by the East Jordan Lions Club is now underway.

The raffle prize is a Browning 30.06 rifle with a Leupold Scope, or you may opt for a Gift Certificate worth $1,385 to Jay’s in Gaylord.

Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased at True Value Hardware in East Jordan or from any Lions Club member.

The drawing is Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Jordan Inn in East Jordan.

You do not need to be present to win.

Proceeds from the raffle benefit East Jordan area charities and events.

For more info call Bob Pursel, (269) 352-0890.