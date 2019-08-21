Get over-sized transport permits online

State Rep. Triston Cole today announced the Michigan Department of Transportation has updated select vehicle …

State Rep. Triston Cole today announced the Michigan Department of Transportation has updated select vehicle permits online to help Michigan truck drivers and construction workers.

Michigan drivers now have a new online option to obtain an annual single permit for the movement of select overwidth, overlength loads through the MDOT website.

The website is meant to work with advances in technology and computer usage, following a 2018 law introduced by Cole to simplify the permit process.

“Waiting in line over and over throughout the year for a vehicle permit is a thing of the past,” said Cole, of Mancelona. “Having online accessibility to renew a permit on an annual basis gives drivers convenience that works for them.”

The new permit application fee is $264.

Drivers with a current extended construction equipment permit may continue to use it until it expires.