Get into nature this May

Many fun and educational outdoor activities are planned at local nature areas throughout the month of May.

May is chock full of events with the Little Traverse Conservancy! Most events are offered at no charge, but pre-registration is requested online at www.landtrust.org or by calling 231.347.0991 (unless otherwise noted).

Sky Dancing! Spring Ritual of the American Woodcock

Friday, May 3

7:30 pm/Meet at LTC office; carpool to Hailand-Helstrom Family Preserve Complex

Join members of the Ruffed Grouse Society, Al Stewart, MI Department of Natural Resources Upland Game Bird Specialist, and LTC Executive Director Kieran Fleming for a presentation and evening stroll to learn about and observe the spring mating display of the American Woodcock. Meet at the Conservancy office at 7:30 pm. There Al will share his extensive knowledge about this fascinating bird. Afterwards, we will go to the Hailand Helstrom Preserve Complex to listen for the birds. This event is offered at no charge, but pre-registration is requested by calling 231.347.0991 or online at https://landtrust.org/events/.

Family Birding Program

Saturday, May 4

9:30-11 am/Consuelo Diane & Charles L. Wilson Jr. Working Forest Reserve, Harbor Springs

Join LTC volunteer and avid birder Mary Trout for a nature walk at this dynamic 245-acre Reserve. A variety of habitats lure a diversity of bird species to this property. Last year we observed Bobolinks, Grasshopper Sparrows, Eastern Bluebirds, Scarlet Tanagers, a variety of warblers, and more. A Red-tailed Hawk has been known to inhabit the area. Easy to moderate trails will make for an enjoyable family outing. Bring your own binoculars if you have them, but we will have some available for use. This event is offered at no charge, but pre-registration is requested by calling 231.347.0991 or online at https://landtrust.org/events/.

Migration Mysteries

Saturday, May 11

10 am-12:30 pm/Family Program/All Ages

Charlevoix Library and Susan Creek Nature Preserve

Meet at the Charlevoix Library for the first half of this program where you will learn what bird migration and the international space station have in common. Next go on a guided bird hike with naturalist Samantha Baker from Little Traverse Conservancy at Susan Creek Nature Preserve. Dress for the weather, bring a camera, and binoculars if you have them. Please register with Jennifer Fruk at the Charlevoix Public Library 231-237-7350.

Women in The Wild Series Part II: Mountain Biking

Thursday, May 16

5:30-6:30 pm/Goodhart Farms Nature Preserve/GoodhartLet’s get a move on! Get out your wheels and join us for a fun way to see the trails and spring wildflowers greening up the forests. This trail is suitable for beginners and advanced riders alike. Bring your own bike and helmet or rent from one of the local bike shops. Meet at the Robinson Road parking area. This event is offered at no charge, but pre-registration is requested by calling 231.347.0991 or online at https://landtrust.org/events/.



Knee-High Naturalist: Critter Catchers (3-5 Year Olds)

Saturday, May 18

10–11am/Round Lake Nature Preserve/Harbor Springs

Are you a critter catcher? Get ready to take a peek under logs and turn over leaves to uncover some amazing critters. We will take a closer look at the world of insects and decomposers to discover their unique adaptations and the places they call home. This event is offered at no charge, but pre-registration is requested by calling 231.347.0991 or online at https://landtrust.org/events/.

Spring Wildflower Walk

Sunday, May 19

1–3 pm/Goodhart Farms Nature Preserve, Church Road Entrance

Take a hike through a rich, northern hardwood forest in search of spring ephemeral wildflowers. The trilliums won’t disappoint! Meet at the Church Road parking area (expect to park along the road). This event is offered at no charge, but pre-registration is requested by calling 231.347.0991 or online at https://landtrust.org/events/.

Dedication of the Diane and Richard DeNardis Family Nature Preserve

Saturday, May 25, 9am located along Vratanina Road, .3 miles east of US-31; six miles south of Charlevoix

We hope you will join us as we celebrate the preservation of this wonderful property and recognize the special people who made it all possible. Call 231.347.0991 if you’d like to join.