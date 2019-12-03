Get covered during open enrollment

Governor Gretchen Whitmer hosted two roundtable events on Tuesday Dec. 2 to encourage Michiganders to sign up for coverage during the ACA open enrollment period ending on Sunday Dec. 15. In the morning, the governor joined Congresswoman Haley Stevens (MI-11) at Beaumont Hospital in Troy. This afternoon, the governor joined Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) at Carefree Medical Clinic in Lansing.

“Every Michigander deserves access to quality, affordable health care,” said Governor Whitmer. “Since the Trump administration has cut funding for the ACA enrollment promotion by nearly 90 percent, we must do everything we can to ensure that everyone knows what options are available to them to get covered. Signing up for coverage during open enrollment is simple, and there are resources available to everyone who wants help.”

“Healthcare is a right, and we must work together to make it more affordable for working families,” said Congresswoman Haley Stevens. “I am proud to join Governor Whitmer today to urge all Michiganders to sign up for comprehensive health coverage. She is working hard on the state level and I am fighting in Washington to push back against continued attempts to weaken the Affordable Care Act, causing healthcare costs to increase for everyone. We must remain vigilant in safeguarding protections for pre-existing conditions, and ensure everyone has access to quality, affordable healthcare.”

“No one should ever go broke because they happen to get sick, and no family should have to decide whether they can afford to save the life of a loved one,” Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin said. “That’s why it’s so important to sign up for health coverage through Healthcare.gov by December 15th. I’m proud to stand with Governor Whitmer to encourage folks to do so, as we work in Lansing and Washington to protect people with pre-existing conditions and push back on the Administration’s attempts to undermine the ACA, threatening coverage for so many Michiganders who depend on it.”