Generations career exhibit

Generations features the communities of Advance, Alba, Atwood, Beaver Island, Bellaire, Boyne City, Boyne Falls, Charlevoix, East Jordan, Elk Rapids, Ellsworth, Essex, Gaylord, Harbor Springs, Horton Bay, Ironton, Mackinaw City, Norwood, Petoskey and Walloon Lake.

Each local settlement, large or small, has a panel with photos from the past and the present.

On Saturday, September 28 from noon to 4 p.m., Raven Hill visitors can enjoy the Generations exhibit featuring “then and now” of 20 local communities AND learn about careers from both the past and the present.

In addition, volunteers will be here on the 28th to demonstrate the old and new of an array of careers, such as spinning, 3d printing, ham radio, drones, blacksmithing and surveying.

Anyone needing more information or wishing to join in and demonstrate a vocation or avocation, can call 231.53 6.33 69 or email info@miravenhill.org