Future of art depends on you

The future of the Portside Art Fair will be decided at a community meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday Nov. 11, at East Jordan Middle/High School Media Center.

The art fair was not held in 2019 after a 56-year consecutive run due to lack of individuals willing to serve on the planning, organizing and implementation committees of the event.

Individuals interested in being a working member of this committee of the historical society are urged to attend this decision-making meeting.

Kim Prebble will give information on art fair logistics and organization details.

East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce President Mary H. Faculak will facilitate the agenda.

For more information, contact the East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce Office at (231) 536-7351 or info@ejchamber.org.