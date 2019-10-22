Fundraiser keeps Boyne kids warm

The women of Eta Nu are diligently at work on the twelfth Dressed for Chill project as fall ushers in reminders of cooler weather.

Dressed for Chill provides all new outerwear; coats, pants, boots, gloves and hats to keep Boyne City elementary students warm during the winter months.

The program was initiated when the group was made aware of how many children could not go out and play during winter because of a lack of winter clothing.

Last winter 146 students received new coats, snow pants, boots, gloves and hats.

Charlotte Battjes, Dressed for Chill chairperson, expects the number to be slightly higher this year.

Also, receiving new outerwear are approximately 39 head start and early learner students.

Kick off starts the end of September each year when the Dressed for Chill committee members begin to work together to raise money in the community, shop for the clothing, organize, distribute and fit the new outfits to the students.

Funds are raised through donations from community organizations, businesses, individuals and grants.

Canisters have been distributed to several businesses in the community and committee members have collected funds at the Boyne Valley Harvest Festival and the Boyne City Farmer’s Market.

Fund donations are tax deductible.

Checks may be made out to Eta Nu Charities and sent to P.O. Box 133, Boyne City, Mi. 49712

Also, individual donations to United Way may be directed specifically to Eta Nu Charities/Dressed for Chill.

Dressed for Chill is one of the most successful community projects Eta Nu is involved with.

It is truly a community effort and we need the continued support of the community to make it work.