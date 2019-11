North Central Michigan College will honor those who have served our country with a Veterans …

North Central Michigan College will honor those who have served our country with a Veterans Day breakfast on Monday, November 11, from 8—10 a.m. in the Iron Horse Café on the Petoskey Campus.

Veterans and their family members are invited to enjoy a free breakfast served by North Central students and employees.

The college’s Student Veterans Association and Chase Bank are sponsoring the event to show appreciation to our local veterans and their families.

No reservations are necessary.