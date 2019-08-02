Free pilot talk at Boyne airport tonight

Flying in Alaska can be challenging. Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) and Vlogger, Jon Kotwicki, will share his experiences and lessons learned flying from in Alaska and to the Lower 48.

His videos are educational, entertaining and feature awe inspiring scenery.

The Boyne City Municipal Airport (N98) is hosting Jon Kotwicki this Friday Aug. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Jon will be presenting in the airport terminal at 1040 East Main Street in Boyne City.

Jon Kotwicki is a Certified Flight Instructor turned Airline Pilot returned to CFI who has authored an online ground school class (FLY8MA).

Lately he has been flying from Alaska to the lower 48 states and documenting the trip on You Tube.

Jon will present on the lessons learned flying around Alaska and down through the lower 48 into Florida (covering flight planning, VFR into IMC, CFIT , LOC, and general distractions in the cockpit).

The public is welcome to attend this free event.

Below are links to an article and a YouTube video regarding his adventure;

https://generalaviationnews.com/2019/02/27/a-cross-country-adventure-begins/

https://youtu.be/4lxHPRLtANk