Free fishing Feb. 16-17

105th District Michigan State Rep. Triston Cole (R-Mancelona) outlines the details regarding Michigan’s Free Fishing Weekend.

The 2019 Winter Free Fishing Weekend will be held Saturday Feb. 16 and Sunday Feb. 17.

As part of these weekends, all fishing license fees are waived for two days with residents and out-of-state visitors allowed to enjoy fishing on all waters for all species during their respective open seasons.

Please note all other regulations still apply.