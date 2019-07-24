Fostering police-community relations

Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra has announced that the Charlevoix County Sheriff Office is hosting …

Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra has announced that the Charlevoix County Sheriff Office is hosting a National Night Out.

The event will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday Aug. 6 at the sheriff office, located at 1000 Grant St. in Charlevoix.

Citizens are invited to join over 38 million neighbors across the United States in participating in Charlevoix County’s first annual National Night Out.

National Night Out is a yearly community-building campaign which promotes strong police-community partnerships and builds neighborhood camaraderie, making our neighborhoods and communities stronger and safer places to live and work.

Together, we are making that happen.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., neighbors throughout Charlevoix County and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and Law Enforcement/First Responders.

Sheriff Vondra is inviting you and your family to come to the Sheriff’s Office for some food and fun.

Some of the entertainment and food available will be: bounce houses, bounce slide, DJ, popcorn, sno-cones, hotdogs, chips, water, and much more. Our Office will be showcasing some Law Enforcement equipment such as patrol vehicles, boats, snowmobiles, and ATV’s.

We will have personnel from our Animal Control, Dive Team, Emergency Response Team (ERT), K9, and Victim Services Unit divisions on hand.

Local Fire and EMS departments will be here also with their equipment along with personnel from our local CCE Central Dispatch and CCE Office of Emergency Management.

National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement.

Come out and get to know your Law Enforcement/First Responders and share your ideas on how we can make our community

a safer place to live, work, and play!