Former Carter’s to be GLE office space

Demolition of the former Carter’s Food Center in Boyne City is slated to begin Aug. 15.

Great Lakes Energy (GLE) purchased the property, which stands adjacent to GLE’s headquarters at 1323 Boyne Avenue, early this spring with plans to expand their current office space due to the cooperative’s growth in recent years.

The site will be fenced off prior to construction.

Construction crews will work to dismantle the building in sections, beginning with the interior and then moving to the exterior and frame of the building.

The project is expected to take approximately one month.

Plans for construction of a new structure are still to be announced but the projected is expected to begin as soon as 2020.

Truestream, GLE’s new fiber internet and voice network, plays a vital role in the need to expand.

Launched in 2018 in rural parts of Emmet, Charlevoix and Cheboygan counties, Truestream brings high-speed internet—with speeds up to 1 Gig— and voice services to homes and business that have long been without broadband connectivity. Truestream has created local employment opportunities, and with them, a need for more office and warehouse space.

“We are excited to begin the initial demolition work and first steps toward expanding our current headquarters in Boyne City, “said Bill Scott, President and CEO. “This is not only the first step in providing much-needed space to better serve our members but will also increase our capacity to provide more employment opportunities within the local economy.”

GLE’s board of directors approved the purchase of the 36,450 square foot building which was formerly home to Carter’s Food Center but has stood vacant for approximately 15 years.

As the largest electric cooperative utility in the state and one of the largest in the nation, GLE serves more than 120,000 electric cooperative members in 26 counties in western, lower Michigan. The cooperative operates eight offices throughout their service area. For more information about Great Lakes Energy, visit gtlakes.com. For more information about Truestream, visit truestreamfiber.com.