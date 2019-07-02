Florida suspect arrested in Boyne

On Monday July 1, Boyne City Police officers, assisted by the Charlevoix County Sheriff Department and Michigan State Police, arrested a person wanted on Attempted Homicide and Weapons Charges out of the Tallahassee Florida area.

Boyne City Police were alerted that a 37 year old male was visiting a residence in Boyne City.

The tenants in the house felt uneasy about the visitor and started doing some research about him.

They found information from online news and were certain the male that was visiting was a wanted person.

Boyne City Police confirmed that he was wanted by Leon County Sheriff’s office.

Officers from several departments stopped and surrounded a vehicle on Poplar Street after observing the wanted male get into the passenger side of the vehicle being driven by a female.

The male was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Charlevoix County Jail where he will await extradition back to Florida.

Chief Jeff Gaither said, “I know there was some concerns in the neighborhood when all the police cars showed up, but I felt it was necessary to safely apprehend the wanted male and protect the citizens in that area. I appreciate the assistance from officers with the other departments. It made the apprehension go smoothly without anyone getting hurt.”