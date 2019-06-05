Faulknor tries Boyne Bike Share

By Chris Faulknor, Publisher

So there I was without a car.

Over the years, many of my columns have either begun or ended with a lack of transportation, so I’ve gotten used to handling this scenario.

I knew that, with my wife having taken the car to get her work done, I would be spending most of the day on foot, and that didn’t bother me.

But all that changed as I was walking toward Boyne City Hall for an interview.