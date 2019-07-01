Fatal crash in Charlevoix County

On June 30, 2019 at approximately 2:42 p.m., the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office responded to …

On June 30, 2019 at approximately 2:42 p.m., the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident which occurred on US-31 North near the entrance to the Charlevoix Country Club in Hayes Township.

The crash occurred when a motorcycle driven by 55-year old Illinois resident, Christopher Drake, struck the back of a vehicle making a left-hand turn into the Charlevoix Country Club.

Drake was taken to Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Drake was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Charlevoix City Police Department, Charlevoix Township Fire Department, and Charlevoix EMS.

This incident is still under investigation.