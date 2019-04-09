Fatal crash in Boyne Valley Township

On April 8, 2019 at approximately 14:42 hrs., the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office along with Boyne Valley EMS and Fire Department were dispatched to a three-vehicle personal injury accident on US-131 near Addis Rd. in Boyne Valley Township.

A 2006 Chevy Equinox driven by 58-year-old Timothy Alan Brown of East Jordan, which was traveling Northbound on US-131 lost control and struck a 2007 Hyundai Tucson driven by 21-year-old Brandy Lynn Carpenter of Boyne City, which was traveling Southbound on US-131.

The semi driver did not sustain any injuries from the crash, however Carpenter was transported to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the 2006 Chevy Equinox, who was identified as Timothy Alan Brown, succumbed to his injuries at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital shortly after the accident.

The accident is still under investigation and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.