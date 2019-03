Family movie night March 15

Boyne Falls Public School will host a Family Movie Night and pizza party on March 15.

Showing: Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG).

Doors Open at 5, Movie Begins at 6:30.

Pizza, Popcorn, Activities & Games.

This is a community event. $5 each, $20 for a family.