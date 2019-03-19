EJ student at Legislative Day

Two students in the Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates (JMG) program coordinated by Northwest Michigan Works! …

Two students in the Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates (JMG) program coordinated by Northwest Michigan Works! attended the JMG Legislative Day Feb. 28 in Lansing.

Hayley Curnow, a senior from East Jordan, and Gregory Legato, a senior from Pellston, were two of the more than 125 students from across the state to attend the Legislative Day.

Curnow and Legato are both students in the Char-Em ISD CTE Welding Program.

During the Legislative Day, Curnow and Legato got to meet with State Senator Wayne Schmidt and talk about JMG.

They also connected with other JMG students from around the state and toured the Capital building.

JMG helps Michigan’s young adults graduate and make successful transitions to postsecondary education or meaningful employment.

Northwest Michigan Works! coordinates JMG programs at the Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District, the Traverse Bay Area ISD Career-Tech Center, the Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center, and Out of School programs in Kalkaska and Manistee.

As the premier program of Youth Solutions, Inc., JMG equips young people with the skills needed to overcome barriers and ensure Michigan’s youth win in education, employment, and in life.

Operating across 208 Michigan cities, JMG works with nearly 3,000 young people annually.

For more information on Youth Solutions and its Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates programming, visit ouryouthsolutions.org.

PICTURED: Hayley Curnow of East Jordan is pictured (center) with other Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates Students and State Sen. Wayne Schmidt at the JMG Legislative Day recently in Lansing.