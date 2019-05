EJ Memorial Day observance

The City of East Jordan’s Memorial Day Parade and observance ceremony will be held on Monday May 27.

The parade begins at 10:45 a.m. on Main Street and goes to Memorial Park.

The Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. in East Jordan’s Memorial Park.