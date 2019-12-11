Eddie Essay awards in photos

This photo gallery features pictures from the Boyne Area Kiwanis Club’s annual Eddie Essay contest awards banquet for local 10th-graders.
Photos by Chris Faulknor
See the winning and honorable mention essays in this week’s Boyne City Gazette.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Boyne City Gazette is a public service that isn’t publicly funded.
In addition to local opinion, police and courts coverage, community photo galleries, showcasing student academic and sporting achievements, Boyne City Gazette has a reputation for in-depth investigative journalism which often uncovers stories no one else is willing to tackle.
Our work has helped:
Keep government bodies honest and open
Alert residents of dangerous situations
Correct rumor and misinformation
Hold public servants accountable
Explain complex issues
Raise money for those in need
Credit local heroes
If you appreciate our independent community journalism, please consider a financial contribution.
No amount is too small to help us make a difference in your community.