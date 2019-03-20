eCommerce Workshop April 10

This workshop focuses on using the Internet to deliver your products and services to your customers through the use of a website with a shopping cart tool.

The practice of selling products or services electronically will be the focus of a workshop April 10 in Grayling.

“eCommerce: How to Sell Online” will run from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the Grayling City Hall Council Chambers, 1020 City Blvd. The event is being Co-sponsored by the Michigan Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and the MEDC’s Michigan Main Street Program.

This workshop focuses on using the Internet to deliver your products and services to your customers through the use of a website with a shopping cart tool.

You will be introduced to the purpose and goals of a website, key considerations for optimizing online operations, and how to best utilize search engines to attract new customers. You will learn how to best use your website to serve your customers’ needs and ultimately increase revenue for your business.

The cost of the workshop is $25 and registration is required.

A unique registration code is available for Michigan Main Street members to register at a discounted rate. Please contact your MMS Director to obtain your code.

For more information, please contact the Northwest MI-SBDC Regional Center at sbdc@networksnortwest.org or 231-929-5060. To register, go to SBDCMichigan.org and click on “Register for a Workshop.”

A program of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Michigan Main Street assists communities interested in revitalizing and preserving their traditional commercial district.

The program provides technical assistance for communities desiring to develop their own local Main Street program by utilizing the Main Street Approach™ – a common-sense approach to tackling the complex issues of revitalization by capitalizing on downtown’s history and identifying the unique assets of the community itself. There are 4 designated Main Street Communities in the Northwest and Northeast regions – Boyne City, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, and Grayling.

About Michigan SBDC

The Michigan Small Business Development Center (MI-SBDC) provides expert assistance at no cost to entrepreneurs looking to start or grow a business. The Northwest Michigan Regional Center is hosted by Networks Northwest and serves the ten county region including: Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee, and Wexford counties. For more information, go to: sbdcnorthwest.org.

The Michigan SBDC State Lead Center is located at Grand Valley State University, Seidman College of Business, in Grand Rapids. Michigan small business owners may access the Michigan SBDC services by contacting 616-331-7480 or SDBCMichigan.org.