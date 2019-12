East Jordan to hold master plan meeting

East Jordan Residents and community members are invited to attend a public open house from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 12 at the East Jordan Community Center located at 116 Main St. in East Jordan.

The purpose of this open house is to unveil the draft master plan and seek input on the action plan, future land use map, and priority publicly owned redevelopment sites.

See the full details in the pdf below:

