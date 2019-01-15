Due to health concerns, Boyne City Schools to close Jan. 16-18

According to a press statement just now released by Boyne City Public Schools Superintendent Patrick …

According to a press statement just now released by Boyne City Public Schools Superintendent Patrick Little, in consultation with the County Health Department and local medical providers, it has been announced that due to increasing illness of students, the BCPS will be closed on Jan. 16, 17, and 18.

All programs will be closed on these days including athletics, drama, robotics, the All-Stars program, and Early Learners Program.

On Monday, the Boyne City Elementary had significantly lower attendance than is normal with 45 percent of students being absent.

On Tuesday, attendance was slightly lower at the elementary school.

The high school and middle schools remained in a normal attendance pattern.

But, as the day went on Tuesday Jan. 15, absences continued at the middle school causing the district to consider other actions.

Reportedly, the cause of many illnesses is Influenza A.

The health care professionals working with the District recommended that a 72-hour closure of school would be the most prudent plan so the virus could become more fully extinct in the students and possibly slowing the pace of illness for the community-at-large.

Practices for tonight will be optional.

Games will be held as planned for tonight.

High School exams will be rescheduled for next week.