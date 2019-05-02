Drug drop-off program works

Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra says his office’s prescription drug drop-off program, also known as …

Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra says his office’s prescription drug drop-off program, also known as “POD” has been a success.

Over the period of April 24, 2018 until April 24, 2019, the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office has disposed of 793.5 lbs. of unused prescriptions and over-the-counter medications which were brought to the POD box located in the lobby of the Charlevoix County Jail.

Since 2015, the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office has disposed over 2,250 lbs. of unwanted medications and drugs, keeping them off the streets, out of our waterways, and out of reach from children and citizens of the communities.

Sheriff Vondra encourages anyone with unused medication to please dispose of it by bringing it to a POD box. The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s POD box located in the jail is available 24 hours a day, every day.

There is also a POD box over on Beaver Island at the Beaver Island Substation.