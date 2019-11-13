Donald Joseph Hicks, 89

Donald Joseph Hicks, 89, of Boyne City, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019.

Donald Joseph Hicks, 89, of Boyne City, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019.

Don was born on December 15, 1929, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Joseph and Myrtle (Fulford) Hicks.

Don grew up in Detroit and graduated from Cooley High School.

Don spent his childhood summers helping on the family farm in Goderich, Ontario, Canada, where he acquired his strong work ethic and love of the outdoors.

Don loved spending time with his family.

He enjoyed woodworking and left many treasured pieces to his children and grandchildren and was always supportive of the numerous building projects undertaken by his family.

Don was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Don was an avid bowler, a hobby he continued after moving to Boyne City in 1975.

Don enjoyed playing Euchre and was athletically gifted and was still playing volleyball well into his seventies where he would keep up with his much younger grandkids.

Don retired after a distinguished career as a Lieutenant with the Detroit Fire Department.

He loved to reminisce with his fellow firefighters and recount stories of being “on the job.”

He took on a second career in the construction field as a mason where his exceptional eye for detail made his work desired by many.

His children and grandchildren benefitted from time spent with dad/grandpa building numerous projects for family and friends.

On January 21, 1950 he married the former Joy June Maschke who preceded him in death.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Beverly Jean (Thorpe) (June 1, 1969); and by 8 children, Debbie (Bob) Jess of Charlevoix, Dan (Susan) Thorpe of Cape Coral, Florida, Darlene Hicks of Farmington Hills, Michigan, Denise (Len) Neeb of Battle Creek, Michigan, Don Hicks, Jr. of Charlevoix, Dennis (Patricia) Thorpe, David (Denise) Thorpe of Adrian, Michigan, and Dean (Sue) Hicks of Boyne City; 17 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joy June Hicks; his parents; sisters, Lenora (Miles) Allen and Shirley (Walt) Pivetta; and brother, Bill (Nancy) Hicks.

Don was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church (1250 Boyne Avenue, Boyne City, Michigan, 49712) where a memorial service will take place on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association (921 West 11th Street, Suite 1, Traverse City, Michigan, 49684).

The family would also like to thank the staff at Boulder Park in Charlevoix, Michigan, who provided exceptional care and support for Don and his family.