Deputy lauded for work with victims

Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan recognizes law enforcement officers with the annual award in the five counties they serve as part of October’s National Domestic Abuse Awareness Month.

Deputy Jeremy McAuliff with the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Department earned an Excellence in Service Award for his work responding to and investigating domestic abuse cases.

Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra said he appreciated the Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan’s recognition of Deputy McAuliff’s work related to domestic violence responses.

“Deputy McAuliff handles domestic violence calls with the seriousness that these calls demand and he does an outstanding job of documenting and presenting the cases for prosecution,” Vondra said.

Allen Telgenhof, prosecuting attorney with the Charlevoix County Prosecutor’s Office, said he is grateful for McAuliff’s service in the community.

“Deputy McAuliff has worked on some major cases this year, and his combination of patience with victims and tenacity in investigations have been key to having offenders held accountable for their actions,” Telgenhof said.

Libby Mikulski, crime victim rights advocate with the Charlevoix County Prosecutor’s Office, noted McAuliff’s successful track record investigating domestic violence crimes which often results in felony charges.

“Deputy McAuliff is patient with victims and realizes how difficult and scary it is to disclose the abuse. He is an active listener and doesn’t rush his investigations. He realizes that often times disclosing abuse puts victims in extreme danger. He puts extra work into investigating bond violations, witness intimidation and obstruction of justice which can commonly occur while a case is pending,” Mikulski said.

Melissa Fousek, Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan counselor/advocate who encounters McAuliff in her work supporting survivors of domestic abuse, said “We are grateful he does this work and has been so helpful to victims of crime in our community.”

Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan counselor/advocates select Excellence in Service award recipients from Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet and Otsego counties who have demonstrated a strong knowledge and understanding of responding to, investigating and supporting survivors of domestic violence.

Other honorees for the 2019 Excellence in service award are: Deputy Jennifer Seeley, Antrim County Sheriff’s Department; Deputy Michael Hecko, Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department; Lieutenant Mike Parker, Petoskey Department of Public Safety; and Trooper James Leonard of the Michigan State Police post in Gaylord.