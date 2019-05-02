Defense biz conference Friday in TC

Michigan companies interested in pursuing federal and Department of Defense contracts will come together at an “Arsenal of Innovation” event on Friday May 3 in Traverse City.
The event is hosted by the Michigan Defense Center, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Congressman Jack Bergman (1st Congressional District) will provide the keynote remarks.
The Arsenal of Innovation event will provide an overview of the federal contract process and grant program assistance from the Michigan Defense Center.
The event will also give participants opportunities to learn business-growth strategies from prime defense contractors and introduce companies to government-sponsored resources to grow their businesses.
In attendance will be Michigan companies who were extended this special invitation because of their strong company readiness score, deeming them ready to become a defense contractor or Tier 1-2 defense supplier.
These companies are poised to expand their portfolios and capital by venturing into defense contracting, a multi-billion-dollar industry in Michigan.
At this event, the Michigan companies will meet and hear from Rep. Bergman about activities in D.C. as well as his update on current events and budgets.
WHEN:
11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019
KEYNOTE:
Congressman Jack Bergman – remarks will begin at noon
WHERE:
The Corner Loft, 201 E. Front St, Traverse City, MI 49684