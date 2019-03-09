DEADLINE: Noon, Monday March 11 to apply with BCPS Board of Ed.

After a mere four months on the job, one new Boyne City Public Schools Board of Education member is dead.

71-year-old Christopher Jess Marlin, of Boyne City, died Wednesday March 6 following injuries received during a snowmobiling crash which occurred downstate.

“Chris was a kind man who was very intelligent and giving of his time,” said Boyne City Public Schools Superintendent Pat Little. “I was looking forward to working with Chris on the board of education.”

He added, “He had a passion for helping people.”

As for his board seat, Little said, the board of education was expected to meet on Monday March 11.

“Candidates from the last election in November have been contacted to see if there is interest in being appointed,” Little said. “The board has the option of appointing a citizen to Chris’ seat on Monday March 11 or to schedule a special board meeting to interview candidates for the appointment.”

The appointed board seat would be for two years, and would be open in the November of 2020 election along with three other seats that are naturally up at that time.

Little said, in these situations, boards have 30 days to appoint a new board member so all seats are filled.

About Marlin

Marlin was born in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Don and Jacqueline (Doogan) Marlin.

He grew up in Niles and attended Michigan State University.

Marlin also served in the United Sates Army and was stationed in Germany.

According to his obituary, Marlin loved his family, his friends and sailing.

Marlin is survived by his wife of 37 years, Judi, his family and an abundance of friends.

Memorial donations may be directed to any organization of your choosing that makes the world a better place.

Notice of Board Vacancy

The Boyne City Public School District is seeking applications for the current vacant position on the Board of Education.

An individual will be appointed to fill the vacant position through Dec. 31, 2020 and will be replaced by the individual elected to the position—based upon the November 2020 election results.

Interested persons must submit a letter or email expressing interest in the board position and their qualifications for the position to the district office no later than noon on March 11, 2019.

Following a review of the submitted materials, the board will conduct interviews with selected candidates.

Not all candidates for the board vacancy will be interviewed.

If you have any questions concerning the role of the board of education and the responsibilities of a board member, please contact Patrick Little Superintendent of Schools, at 231-439-8190 or plittle@boyne.k12.mi.us.