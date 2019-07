Daughters of American Revolution meet

Events

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 182

A regular meeting of the Job Winslow Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the …

A regular meeting of the Job Winslow Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Elks Lodge on Bay St. in Traverse City with lunch to follow.

This month’s program will honor the Chapter’s 105th Birthday.

The DAR State Regent, Mrs. Gina LaCroix will be the featured speaker.

Reservations are required.

For more information please contact Mary Rose at (231) 946-6337.