Creative marketing workshop April 18

The workshop will look at how businesses can align their advertising efforts to attract additional traffic through their front doors instead of fighting it or even ignoring it.

Consumers get tired of being marketed at, so it makes perfect sense to leverage other community events already in the works.

That will be the focus of the workshop “Creative Marketing: Leveraging Community Events” April 18 in Charlevoix.

The workshop will run from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Charlevoix Public Library, 220 West Clinton.

The event is being Co-sponsored by the Michigan Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and the MEDC’s Michigan Main Street Program.

Participants will learn how to leverage community events as a viable marketing strategy, use Get Your Business Online with Google, and even to create customer databases that can work for you.

The cost of the workshop is $25 and registration is required.

A unique registration code is available for Michigan Main Street members to register at a discounted rate.

Please contact your MMS Director to obtain your code.

For more information, please contact the Northwest MI-SBDC Regional Center at sbdc@networksnortwest.org or 231-929-5060. To register, go to SBDCMichigan.org and click on “Register for a Workshop.”

A program of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Michigan Main Street assists communities interested in revitalizing and preserving their traditional commercial district. The program provides technical assistance for communities desiring to develop their own local Main Street program by utilizing the Main Street Approach™ – a common-sense approach to tackling the complex issues of revitalization by capitalizing on downtown’s history and identifying the unique assets of the community itself. There are 4 designated Main Street Communities in the Northwest and Northeast regions – Boyne City, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, and Grayling.