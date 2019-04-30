County planners meet May 2

The Charlevoix County Planning Commission will hold their next meeting on Thursday May 2 at 6:00 p.m. in the Commissioner Room at the Charlevoix County Building, 203 Antrim Street, Charlevoix.
The meeting is open to the public, and all who are interested are invited to attend.
The meeting packet is available on the County website at: http://www.charlevoixcounty.org/parks_and_planning/planning_commission.php
If you have any questions, please contact the Charlevoix County Parks & Planning Department at (231) 547-7234 or planning@charlevoixcounty.org