Country concert supports BCFD

The Boyne City Firefighters Association is proud to present the 37th Annual Country Music Spectacular featuring Michael William Morgan.

This year’s show will be held Sunday Sept. 29, at the Boyne City High School Performing Arts Center, with shows at 3 and 6 p.m.

According to the Taste of Country website, the 25-year-old Morgan is a celebrated country music singer in the style of legends like George Strait, Tracy Lawrence and more.

“I Met a Girl” (written by Sam Hunt) was a Top 5 hit from his Vinyl album.

The album produced one more Top 40 single entitled “Missing.”

Each year, the country concert proceeds are used for updated advanced safety equipment and training for the Boyne City Fire Department.

Past shows have helped replace shocks, front and rear springs, brakes, roll bars, lettering, striping, back end of fire engine, light bars, a brand new grass fire truck, and new additions to the fire house.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $35 for reserved seating.

Tickets are available at the Boyne Chamber office, 115 S. Lake St. or by calling 231-225-0275.