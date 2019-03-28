Coping with loss and dying

Each year at this time, Hospice of Northwest Michigan invites the community to join us for a special presentation dealing with the subject of grief.

Facilitated through the Hospice Foundation of America’s Annual National Living With Grief® Program, the series explores a different grief-based topic each year.

This year’s subject is “Aging America: Coping with Loss, Dying and Death Later in Life” and will offer a panel discussion on innovative programs and new approaches to support older adults.

The session will take place on Wednesday April 3 from 1-3 p.m. at the Health Department of Northwest Michigan Building, 220 W Garfield St, Charlevoix in the lower level conference room.

The 2-hour webinar will be followed by a 30-minute group discussion.