Conservation workshop for landowners

by Boyne City Gazette 25

This jam-packed workshop will delight any conservation-minded landowner. The Charlevoix Conservation District has teamed up with …

The Charlevoix Conservation District has teamed up with the Walloon Lake Trust & Conservancy and 4-time MAEAP verified local farmer, Dave Skornia of Lakeside Farm in Boyne City.

The workshop will provide hands-on insight on how conservation easements work, how to create a pollinator habitat on your land and the new MAEAP Forestry, Wetlands & Habitat verification option for landowners of all acreage sizes.

Join Dave & District staff as we explore Lakeside Farms & see first hand how each of these landowner options work, and how to go about applying them to your land.

Light snacks & beverages will be provided.

This program is free but reservations are required by June 5th. Contact District Manager, Alison or MAEAP Technician Chris at 231-582-6193.