Conklin, Neidhamer reelected

Featured

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 179

Boyne City Mayor Tom Neidhamer and Boyne City Commissioner Hugh Conklin will continue to serve …

Boyne City Mayor Tom Neidhamer and Boyne City Commissioner Hugh Conklin will continue to serve on the Boyne City Commission for another four years following the Tuesday Nov. 5 election.

Three candidates, including challenger Barbara Malpass-Young, vyed for two seats on the Boyne City Commission.

Neidhamer received 290 votes

Conklin received 310 votes

Malpass-Young received 217 votes

“[A]fter four years on the commission, I have learned a lot and I am confident I can be even more effective working with Boyne City residents, city administration, and fellow commissioners to help lead the community forward,” Conklin said during a recent Boyne City Commission candidate forum.

Neidhamer had said he was running for reelection because he enjoys being part of the team that is making the right decisions for Boyne City.

“Boyne City is rocking it,” Neidhamer said during the candidate forum. “Using our city goals … as a guiding path … we’re also using our excellent staff for their expertise and leadership, we are using our city commission and other boards for their policy-making and decision-making, we are using our partnerships with the chamber, Main Street, the schools, our outstanding volunteers.”

The Boyne City Commission is scheduled to appoint an interim mayor and mayor pro-tem during a Wednesday Nov. 6 special meeting intended to consider the finalist for the position of Boyne City Police Chief.

The interim mayoral positions would be good though Tuesday Nov. 12, when the Boyne City Commission will hold a regular bimonthly meeting and finalize those positions then.