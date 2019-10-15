Congressman tours local winery, GLE services

Great Lakes Energy was honored to welcome Congressman Jack Bergman on Oct. 7 when Bergman met with the cooperative contingency at Petoskey Farms Vineyard and Winery.

Owners Tracie and Andy Roush hosted a tour throughout the winery to explain the winemaking process and their reliance on local goods and services including Great Lakes Energy’s electricity and fiber internet service.

The winery became connected to Truestream, Great Lakes Energy’s new fiber internet and voice service, earlier this year.

They explained how Truestream has benefits their growing business not only with credit card processing but because they are relying on technology more and more throughout the winemaking process.

Following, the group traveled to a nearby substation to see the fiber communications hut and learn more about the fiber project.

As a Michigan energy cooperative, Great Lakes Energy is dedicated to driving innovation in technology and customer experience for its entire service footprint.

The cooperative currently only offers Truestream to its Petoskey service district and is conducting feasibility for the Boyne service district.

They intend to expand to their other services areas in the future.

The fiber network delivers download speeds up to 1 Gig (1,000 megabits per second), massive bandwidth, unlimited voice services, no data caps, and more allowing for residents and businesses to work from home, have access to online education in addition to streaming, gaming and much more.