Congressional art competition

Events

Featured

News Boyne City Gazette 62

The annual Art Competition is open to all high school students currently living in the First District. The winning submission will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year and viewed by visitors and dignitaries from all over the world.

The annual Art Competition is open to all high school students currently living in the First District. The winning submission will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year and viewed by visitors and dignitaries from all over the world.