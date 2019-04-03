Each spring, the Congressional Institute and participating Members of Congress sponsor An Artistic Discovery, a nationwide high school visual art competition that recognizes and encourages artistic talent in each congressional district.
Since the pilot competition in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.
The annual Art Competition is open to all high school students currently living in the First District. The winning submission will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year and viewed by visitors and dignitaries from all over the world.
Each student must submit the Student Release Form with his or her entry.
All entries for the Congressional Art Competition must be submitted to my Marquette or Traverse City offices by 5:00 p.m. on May 3, 2019.
RULES: All entries must meet the following criteria:
All questions and inquiries should be directed to Taylor Blackmore at our Traverse City office at (231) 944 7633.
Last year, Ninna Helppi of Calumet won the 2019 competition with her painting “Quincy Mine,” which is currently on display in the Cannon tunnel to the U.S. Capitol.
The 2019 Art Competition rules and regulations can be found HERE.
The 2019 student information and release can be found HERE.