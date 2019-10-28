Conference on failing septic systems

According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, an estimated 130,000 septic …

According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, an estimated 130,000 septic systems in Michigan may be failing.

In many cases, that means sewage and associated microorganisms are reaching groundwater, lakes, and streams.

Yet Michigan is the only state in the nation that lacks a statewide sanitary code requiring regular inspection and maintenance of domestic septic systems.

Hagerty Conference Center, Traverse City on Wednesday Nov. 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost is $25 in advance (includes lunch); $30 at the door.

REGISTER: at eventbrite.com/e/michigan-septic-summit-tickets-73296990271