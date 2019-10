Everyone is invited to a Superintendent Coffee Talk with Boyne City Public Schools Superintendent Patrick …

Everyone is invited to a Superintendent Coffee Talk with Boyne City Public Schools Superintendent Patrick Little from 8 to 9 a.m. on November 1 and the first Friday of every month.

The coffee is courtesy of the superintendent, and this Coffee Talk will be held at Lake Charlevoix Coffee Company.

Join Pat for casual conversation about the school topic of your choice, stay as long as you like or just stop in for a chat.